16 May 2022

One dead and others hospitalised after two separate collisions on Irish roads

Mary McFadden

16 May 2022 10:39 AM

Two separate road traffic collisions - one of which was fatal - occurred over the weekend. 

A car and motorcycle collided on the N2 at the Philipstown Junction in Co Louth yesterday (Sunday May 15), resulting in the death of a man in his 50s (the motorcyclist) at the scene. 

His body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. 

It brings the number of fatalities on Irish roads to 65 so far this year, a figure almost double the number during the same period in 2021. 

The other incident occurred at 2am this morning (Monday May 16) and involved a single car collision on the R358 at Treanrevagh, Mountbellew, Co Galway. 

A man in his 30s was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for injuries described as "serious but non-life threatening", while two other males (30s and 20s) were also treated. 

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to take place and has since reopened. 

Gardai are seeking witnesses to both incidents and encourage people to come forward, particularly those with dashcam footage. 

Anyone with information can contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. 

Local News

