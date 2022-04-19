Wiped Out! Major pharmacy is banning all plastic-based wet wipes

Boots Ireland is one of the biggest sellers of wet wipes in the country with over 140 different lines stocked across skincare, baby, tissue and health care categories.

Today Boots has written to its suppliers, pledging to remove all wet wipes that contain plastic fibres from its shelves and website by the end of 2022. This is the latest move from the pharmacy in its mission to be a more sustainable retailer and to help its customers to make simpler and more sustainable choices.

Andy McQuade, Head of Trading at Boots Ireland, said: “Our customers are more aware than ever before of their impact on the environment, and they are actively looking to brands and retailers to help them lead more sustainable lives.

“We removed plastics from our own brand and No7 wet wipe ranges in 2021, and now we are calling on other brands and retailers across Ireland to follow suit in eliminating all plastic-based wet wipes. We all have a responsibility to protect our planet. By joining forces to inspire more positive action, we can collectively make a big difference.”