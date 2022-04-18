Search

18 Apr 2022

ISPCA warns pet owners of popular flower known to be 'extremely toxic' to cats

18 Apr 2022 1:58 PM

Pet owners are being told to keep animals away from a flower known to be "extremely toxic" to cats. 

The warning by the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) was issued this week due to the popularity of the lily flower during Easter celebrations. 

According to the ISPCA, cats are drawn to lilies despite the danger the flower poses to them, and if ingested can lead to lethargy and vomiting. 

Owners are advised to find a space where their cats can't get to the flowers or, if not possible, it's advised to keep lilies out of the house. 

Fake lilies are instead recommended as an alternative. 

The ISPCA is also warning pet owners to be careful about the storage of treats such as chocolate, which can be fatal for cats and dogs alike. 

Chocolate can reportedly cause seizures, hyperactivity and an elevated heart rate in dogs and cats, and all chocolate should be kept out of reach of pets at any time of the year. 

Easter baskets containing plastic grass can also be dangerous if ingested, as well as plastic Easter eggs and a common sweetener called Xylitol. 

