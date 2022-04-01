An Garda Síochána warns public to be wary of bogus callers on Census night

An Garda Síochána is warning the public to watch out for bogus callers on Census night.

The 2022 Census, which is carried out by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), takes place this weekend on Sunday April 3, and householders are warned to be vigilant about potential fraudsters.

Over 5,000 enumerators will deliver and collect Census forms over a ten week period up until May 6, and each will visit approximately 450 homes in their locality.

According to Gardai, each enumerator will be clearly identifiable; they will wear a high-vis yellow jacket marked 'Census Enumerator' on the back with 'Census' on the front.

All enumerators will have their official identification card around their neck as well as a satchel with 'Central Statistics Office An Phríomh Oifig Stradimh' printed on it.

Gardai confirm they have been given strict instructions not to enter homes.

In a social media post published yesterday (Thursday March 31), Garda Info tweeted: "Census night is this Sunday 3/4/22. Each enumerator wears an identifiable jacket and will always carry an identification card. If in doubt contact the Census Office on 0818202204 to verify or your local Garda Station. Advice on http://garda.ie/!6TP7BV."

Advice on keeping safe includes locking the back door before answering the front door, looking out the window to see the caller, and having a door chain or viewer fitted.

Gardai also urge people not to engage with con artists claiming to be from the Census online or by text, and not to give out any personal details such as debit or credit card information.

If you are anxious at any point, Gardai recommend calling a local station or the Census Office on 0818 202 204.