Are you Ireland's latest Lottery millionaire? Players are advised to check their tickets

A Daily Million player became the newest National Lottery millionaire yesterday afternoon after winning the top prize of €1 million in Wednesday’s 2pm draw.

The National Lottery will reveal the winning store, which is close to the Kildare and Meath border, on Friday.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s (5th January) 2pm draw were: 14, 18, 24, 29, 30, 37 and the bonus was 27.

The Daily Million winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €1 million, and keep it in a safe place. The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “A Daily Million player in Kildare certainly has gotten their new year off to a great start - not even a week into 2022 and they have become a National Lottery millionaire!

"We are appealing to all of our Daily Million players who purchased their tickets for Wednesday afternoon’s 2pm draw close to the Kildare and Meath border, to carefully check their tickets as one lucky person has won the top prize of €1 million.

"The winner should sign the back of their ticket and make contact with our prize claims team who will make arrangements for them to claim their life-changing prize.”