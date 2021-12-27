Three men killed in devastating crash on Irish road

Stock image
Police in Northern Ireland have confirmed that three men have died following a two-vehicle road crash in Co Tyrone.
The fatal crash involved a car and a lorry and it occurred in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy at around 1.50am on Monday morning.
Police say the three men, all aged in their 20s, died at the scene, while a fourth man in his 20s has been brought to hospital with serious injuries.
The PSNI have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them.
The Omagh Road remains closed in both directions between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road.
