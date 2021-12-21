Most vulnerable advised to wear disposable medical masks instead of cloth coverings

Ireland's most vulnerable are being advised to wear disposable medical masks instead of cloth coverings for their own protection.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) made the recommendation due to the current high infection rates in the country.

Deputy CEO and Director of Health Technology Assessment, Dr Máirín Ryan, said there's an "urgent" need to reduce the impact of the Omicron variant in the coming weeks.

She said, "We advise that the public continues to follow public health guidance, to minimise their contacts in the run-up to Christmas, to maintain physical distance when out and about and to keep up their hand hygiene and mask wearing."

Her comments come following HIQA's publication of a number of reviews submitted to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The studies, according to HIQA, reportedly suggest reduced effectiveness of existing vaccine schedules to Omicron (prior to the booster programme).

A review of international guidance noted some countries are now amping up booster roll-out for all eligible, and that most countries are strengthening public health measures.

Dr Ryan continued: "Given the current high rates of infection, and the increasing threat associated with Omicron, it is important that masks are worn correctly and in all circumstances where they are recommended. Those at higher risk from COVID-19 (that is, everyone aged 60 years and older, and those with specified health conditions) are advised to wear disposable medical masks rather than cloth face coverings for their own protection.

"And, importantly, we encourage anyone who has the opportunity to avail of the COVID-19 booster to do so, particularly in light of the developments with the Omicron variant."