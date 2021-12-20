Search

20 Dec 2021

WARNING: All Irish meats processed in unapproved establishment recalled by safety group

WARNING: All Irish meats processed in unapproved establishment recalled by safety group

WARNING: All Irish meats processed in unapproved establishment recalled by safety group

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Meat products processed at an Irish farm have been recalled by a food safety group. 

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the recall as the meats were flagged by inspectors as having been processed in an unapproved establishment without official controls. 

According to the FSAI, the business at Ballinwillin House/ Ballinwillin House Farm has not had approval to process meat since mid-April 2021. 

Almost 40 products will now be pulled from shelves, including Ballinwillin House Farm bacon, lamb and black pudding, among others (see below), with meat from multiple animals including wild boar, goat, cow, duck and deer/elk. 

Point-of-sale recall notices are expected to be displayed in stores where the products were sold, with caterers and consumers advised not to use or eat any products of animal origin from the business. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media