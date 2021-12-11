Paul Townend makes perfect comeback at Fairyhouse

Townend had been out of action since dislocating his shoulder in a fall at Listowel in September.
Ireland’s champion jockey Paul Townend came back with a bang on his first mount back from injury when winning Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse.
He had hoped to be back last weekend for a host of Willie Mullins-trained big guns but gave himself an extra week just to be on the safe side.
Blue Lord (8-11 favourite), who would have been second in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at last season’s Cheltenham Festival but for falling at the last when well clear of the eventual runner-up, had clearly done plenty of schooling at home.
He barely put a foot wrong on his way to winning, seeing off stablemate El Barra by five and a half lengths.
“It’s nice to be back and especially on the likes of him,” said Townend.
“He was very straightforward and he loves a fence. He’s matured a lot both physically and mentally.
“He did very well during the summer and he’s looking for the next fence to take it on.”
