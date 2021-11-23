Search

23/11/2021

REVEALED: Simon Harris announces proposed name for new Technological University

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, has revealed the proposed name of Ireland's newest Technological University. 

The name agreed will reportedly be the Atlantic Technological University, or Ollscoil Teicheolaíochta an Atlantaigh as Gaeilge, and it's expected to open its doors on April 1st 2022. 

Galway-Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny Institutes of Technology all fall under the Atlantic Technological University umbrella. 

Speaking on the announcement, Minister Harris said, "I am pleased to be able to announce the name of this Ireland’s fourth technological university." 

He confirmed that students of the current three Institutes who graduate in this academic year of 2021/2022 will do so with university qualifications. 

A spokesperson for the Institutes stated, "The name Atlantic Technological University reflects the deep connections to the region and our ability and ambition to impact at a national and international scale. This name expresses a sense of place, culture and heritage, incorporating aspiration, scale, geography and our commitment to innovation and sustainability. 

"It speaks to our unique perspective on an island in the Atlantic that makes waves on an international stage. The new TU’s name was chosen through extensive research and consultation with thousands of students, staff and stakeholders across industry and education." 

Local News

