WITNESS APPEAL: Gardaí appeal for witnesses after an assault and attempted robbery of a woman

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault and an attempted robbery of a woman that occurred in Fermoy, County Cork, on Sunday, November 7 2021, at approximately 6.40pm.

A woman in her 50s was walking her dog in St. Colemans Park, Fermoy when she was assaulted by an unknown male who fled the scene.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the incident.

The scene was preserved for technical examination.

The woman has a number of injuries, not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

It is understood that the unknown male may have also received a number of injuries to his face and neck during the course of this incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and are also appealing to any persons that were in St Coleman's Park between 6:15pm and 7pm to contact the Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to any person that noticed a male that they know or have observed, who has any visible and unexplained injuries to their face and neck to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.