'Not to click the link' - Staying informed on scam text messages

As scam text messages become more widespread, it is important to be aware of scams that exist to keep yourself informed and to ensure you are protected from digital danger.

Newstalk's Technology Correspondent Jess Kelly spoke about a scam text message she received recently and revealed how people may be caught out by these scams.

Jess said the message appeared on her phone as being from her bank and it was in the same text message thread as a number of legitimate texts from her banking provider.

"On Saturday, I got a message saying there was unusual activity on my account, and to prevent a block being placed, click on the link provided. I saw the link looked dodgy because there was a typo in the URL." she added.

She said when the link is clicked by the user (which is not advised) it will ask for a username and date of birth as verification steps.

Jess said the website asked her to put in 3 digits of her pin number, and when she entered 1, 2, 3 the website said it was incorrect, and asked her for the other 3 digits.

When she entered 1, 2, 3 again, the website said it was correct.

And here is how you know it is a scam. I do not recommend you do this. I’m just doing it to prove a point.



Please note: these are not my actual log in details (as if it needs to be said!).



See how the pin doesn’t work so it forces me to enter the other 3 digits?! pic.twitter.com/lxhvk4f2up — Jess Kelly ‍ (@jesskellynt) October 30, 2021

The scam is designed to gain access to your username, date of birth, and pin which allows entry to your bank account.

The Newstalk correspondent was in contact with the bank who explained that it is easy for the scam texts to enter the banks' text message thread if they use the same sender ID as banking providers. The electronic device will presume it is coming from the bank itself.

"The key message is not to click on the link - if you think it is legitimate, go on their website or call your banking provider." added Jess.

According to their website, AIB warns customers to never disclose any account information after clicking a link on a text, never generate codes from card readers when requested by text message, never divulge your one-time passcode for card transactions and never post your bank card to an address provided to you in a text message.



