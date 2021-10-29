Search

29/10/2021

Who are the guests for tonight's Late Late Show on RTE One

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Late Late Show on RTE One.

Fresh from a spooky live television performance of Mrs Brown's Boys on RTÉ and BBC, Brendan O'Carroll and gang will join the Late Late Show from BBC Scotland to celebrate ten years of the hugely successful Mrs Brown's Boys television series.

A month on from his Ryder Cup disappointment, European captain Pádraig Harrington will reflect on the weekend and explain why he wouldn't change anything about his approach to leading the team.

Cork singer Lyra will be on the show to talk about her stellar music career and will perform her new single ‘Lose My Mind’.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick will chat to Ryan about his new children's book ‘Vetman’ and life after losing his dog and best friend Keira. 

Christy Dignam will talk about releasing his debut solo album 'The Man Who Stayed Alive' and celebrating 40 years with Aslan next year. Christy will also perform 'High' from the new album.

That's Friday night, October 29 at the later time of 10.05pm on RTE One.

