HSE to run additional walk-in clinics in bid to ramp up vaccines

Government and health officials have been encouraging the approximately 370,000 people who are not vaccinated, or are not fully vaccinated, to get the jab.
The Health Service Executive (HSE) has said some regions will run additional walk-in vaccine clinics this weekend.
It said it is part of a national drive to encourage uptake of the vaccine as Covid-19 numbers rise across the country.
Over the bank holiday weekend, vaccines will be available at walk-in clinics or by registering online or by telephone for an appointment.
Appointments are not needed for the walk-in clinics, which are open to adults and children over the age of 12.
The HSE said the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, dose one and two only, will be available at the clinics.
Consultant in Infectious Diseases and Group Clinical Lead for Covid-19 for the region Dr Sarah O'Connell said because of the higher risk of hospitalisation for unvaccinated people that they should attend a walk-in clinic this weekend.
"Recently we have seen very high rates of community transmission and an increased number of hospitalisations. This has put a further strain on our healthcare system, and it continues to do so unfortunately.
"Walk-in clinics are a great way to get your vaccine if you're unvaccinated, as no appointment is necessary. Before Winter comes, now is the time to protect yourself, your family and friends as much as possible against Covid-19," Dr O'Connell added.
The HSE said anyone attending a clinic or appointment should bring photo identification.
A full list of walk-in vaccination clinics can be found here.
