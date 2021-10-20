One man dead and another in serious condition after three-car collision this morning

Witnesses to an early morning road collision are being sought by Gardai after a man in his 80s died from injuries.

The fatal three-car collision occurred in Co Kildare between Junction 4 and 5 on the M9 Southbound shortly after 7am this morning.

According to Gardai, the elderly driver of one of the cars was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Co Kilkenny in a serious condition, where he later passed.

Another man in his 30s was taken to hospital, where his condition is currently described as "serious".

The third person, a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are not understood to be life threatening.

The road has reopened after being closed for a technical examination.

Investigating Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.