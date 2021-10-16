More than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

MORE than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency team this Saturday.

According to Department of Health, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 2,180 confirmed cases of the disease across the country.

This is more than the 1,914 new cases reported on Friday; the 1,627 new cases reported on Thursday and the 2,066 cases reported on Wednesday.

As it's a weekend, a county-by-county breakdown of the latest cases is not yet available and the figures are subject to verification.

Meanwhile 406 Covid-19 patients were being treated in hospitals around the country at 8am this Saturday - down from 413 24 hours earlier.

Of those being treated in hospital, 71 are in Intensive Care - down from 73 at the same time on Friday.