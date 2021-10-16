Search

16/10/2021

More than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

BREAKING: Nearly 2,000 news cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

MORE than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency team this Saturday.

According to Department of Health, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 2,180 confirmed cases of the disease across the country. 

This is more than the 1,914 new cases reported on Friday; the 1,627 new cases reported on Thursday and the 2,066 cases reported on Wednesday. 

As it's a weekend, a county-by-county breakdown of the latest cases is not yet available and the figures are subject to verification.

Emergency services in Longford at scene of significant Drumlish fire

Meanwhile 406 Covid-19 patients were being treated in hospitals around the country at 8am this Saturday - down from 413 24 hours earlier.

Of those being treated in hospital, 71 are in Intensive Care - down from 73 at the same time on Friday.

Latest Covid figures released as 'growth rate of epidemic has accelerated in recent days'

County by county breakdown of Covid-19 rates as cases increase

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media