Charged with causing almost €150,000 in criminal damage to Kilronan Castle

A Sligo man has been returned for trial to Roscommon Circuit Court on a charge of causing almost €150,000 in criminal damage to a hotel in County Roscommon, at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

He is also charged with arson.

Kevin Kelly (26) of St Mary’s, Pearse Road, Sligo is charged with damaging property to the building and contents to the value of €145,661 belonging to Andrew McGovern, Kilronan Castle Hotel, Keadue, Boyle on December 24 last year.

He is also charged that on the same date and location he entered a building 38 O’Carolan Court, as a trespasser and stole a lighter.

And he is charged that on the same date and location damaged by fire a downstairs carpet and hallway belonging to another through arson.

Roscommon State Solicitor Kieran Madigan said the book of evidence had been served in the matter.

Judge Deirdre Gearty returned the defendant for trial to the next sitting of Roscommon Circuit Court on October 20.

He was remanded on the same bail conditions as previously.

The defendant was represented by solicitor John Anderson.