Search

05/10/2021

Euro 'bouncing back strongly' after shutdowns, says Minister for Finance

Euro 'bouncing back strongly' after shutdowns, says Minister for Finance

Euro 'bouncing back strongly' after shutdowns, says Minister for Finance

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The Minister for Finance has said the euro area economy is "bouncing back strongly" after the shutdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Paschal Donohoe made the comments yesterday after flying to Luxembourg to chair a meeting of the eurozone's finance ministers. Minister Donohoe, who is also the president of the Eurogroup, said the continued policy support, growth, and recovery funding is the "best medicine there is" to help firms and households recover from the crisis. 

He said recovery funding is important for healing European economies after Covid-19, but that it is also "critical" for addressing long-standing reform and investment priorities in both country-specific and euro area recommendations. 

According to Eurostat, percentage of GDP during 2020 across the EU was -6.0, but the forecast for 2021 and 2022 is 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. 

Ireland currently has the second highest GDP percentage across the EU at 7.2%, with Romania taking the top spot with 7.4%. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media