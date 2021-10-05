Biggest fears for remote workers revealed

Over half of Irish workers fear that remote working will lead to a pay cut or hamper career progress, a workplace survey has found.

Of those surveyed, 38 per cent worry they will be asked to take a pay cut while 60 per cent fear career progress will slow.

The Matrix Recruitment Workplace Equality Survey found 48 per cent are worried their decision to work from home would be seen as a reflection of their commitment to the company.

Most people, 85 per cent of workers, are in favour of a four-day working week

Over a third who took part in the survey believe the pandemic has also created workplace inequality between parents and non-parents.

While many companies and organisations are offering a hybrid model, the survey highlighted the multitude of concerns among workers in Ireland.

Of particular concern was what the workplace would be like as pandemic restrictions lift and a new flexible working model is rolled out in businesses across the country.

Of the 15% of people not in favour of a four-day working week, almost one in four (38%) stated that it would create a very pressurised environment. More than one third (36%) of respondents said that it would results in longer working days.