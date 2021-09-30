Search

30/09/2021

Only a third of Irish businesses believe they'll reach 2030 carbon goals

Mary McFadden

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Just one third of businesses based in Ireland believe they'll reach carbon reduction goals by 2030. 

A legally binding commitment was made by Ireland to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by the end of the decade. 

According to a new sustainability study conducted by Empathy Research in June this year, 66% of businesses are "doubtful" they'll achieve these goals. 

The study also found that 58% of companies claim they don't have science-based emissions targets, while a further 20% don't know if their targets are science-based or not. 

This is despite the fact that 44% of businesses believe their sustainability efforts have positively impacted their bottom line. 

Commenting on the study's findings, Head of Sustainability at EY, Stephen Prendiville, said, "Businesses have a very real responsibility to take charge of the role they can play in addressing the global climate change crisis." 

He continued: "[They] need to proactively consider the cost-saving benefits of sustainable practices from the get-go and build them into financial planning. It doesn’t undermine sustainability efforts to draw a connection to long-term profitability, on the contrary, it supports its adoption and longevity.” 

Forty percent of respondents to the study said they will seek support in the next six to twelve months to help improve sustainability efforts. 

