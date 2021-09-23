Lotto fever for two mega jackpots this weekend

Two huge life-altering jackpots are on offer in National Lottery draws at the weekend.

Mega Draw excitement is building ahead of Friday night’s extra special EuroMillions promotional event which has a guaranteed jackpot of €130 million.

Since the EuroMillions game launched in Ireland in 2004, there have been 16 Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners. If tomorrow night’s staggering €130 million jackpot is won in Ireland, we could see a new Irish winner added to the roll call of jackpot wins.

The National Lottery has advised players dreaming of winning big in the 24th September draw to continue to follow public health guidelines and if playing in retail, to buy their tickets early to avoid queues which will inevitably build in the hours leading up to the cut-off for ticket sales at 7.30pm on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the Lotto jackpot roll continues and is now set to hit an estimated €18 million.

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling for over three months since Wednesday 9th June. So far this year, there have been five Lotto jackpot wins by players in Limerick, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Cork and Galway.

In the history of the Lotto game in Ireland, only one jackpot in excess of €18 million has ever been won which was in June 2008 when the Dan Morrissey syndicate from Carlow scooped a whooping €18,963,441.

A single winner of Saturday night’s life-changing €18 million (est) jackpot would find themselves at number two on the list of all-time highest wins since the game launched in Ireland in 1988.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “What a weekend we have ahead of us! We could potentially see two hugely life-altering amounts being won by National Lottery players in Ireland. Tomorrow night’s Mega Draw EuroMillions event with a guaranteed €130 million jackpot is creating incredible excitement amongst our players.

"If a player in Ireland scoops this astonishing amount, it would bring to 17, the number of Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners since the game launched in Ireland in 2004. And of course, there is a huge buzz around this weekend’s Lotto draw with the jackpot heading towards an estimated €18 million," the spokersperon said.

The current Lotto jackpot has been on an unprecedented roll without a winner since June and is now edging very close to reaching the current jackpot cap. The Lotto jackpot is currently capped at €18.96 million and this represents the record breaking Lotto jackpot win by the Dan Morrissey syndicate in Carlow in June 2008.

Once the jackpot exceeds the cap, no more money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won.

The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners. If the jackpot is won at an amount higher than €18.96 million, that amount will become the game’s new jackpot cap.

“With two incredible jackpots in both EuroMillions and Lotto just a day apart, we are encouraging players to purchase their tickets early as we expect there to be a big uptake in sales ahead of the draw times.

"We are reminding players that the cut-off time for sales for EuroMillions tickets is at 7.30pm on Friday evening while the cut-off time for sales for Lotto tickets is at 7.45pm on Saturday evening. Tickets can be purchased in-store, on the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie," the spokesperson said.