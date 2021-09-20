WATCH: Protesters condemned for gathering at home of Leo Varadkar

Politicians from all across the nation have rushed to the defence of An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar following an anti-vaxxer protest that took place outside his home on Sunday afternoon.

As reported by The Irish Times, the gardaí attended the incident in Dublin 8 where a number of anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered for around an hour.

"I can confirm gardaí attended to an incident at a residence in Dublin 8 this afternoon where a group of persons had gathered in protest," a garda spokeswoman said.

A number of politicians from rival parties have expressed their sympathies to the Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader, with Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald saying: "The homophobic, bigoted intimidation witnessed at the home of Leo Varadkar today is outrageous and shameful."

"The perpetrators must be held to account."

Kildare Social Democrats (SocDems) councillor Chris Pender, who is himself a gay man, also said: "Homophobia has no place in Irish Society. Republicanism = a society that is safe and secure for all citizens of society."

"It doesn't come with ifs, ands or buts END OF," he added.

The leader of the SocDems, Catherine Murphy, also referred to the protest as "intimidation" and called it "nasty and unacceptable."

Fine Gael TD Josepha Madigan also commented on the controversial event, saying: "It’s not OK for the mob to appear at home of Leo Varadkar shouting invective vitriol!

"Call this out as unacceptable! Those who flippantly attack here on social media & mainstream media might reflect on their words."

"This is the consequence! Let’s not take democracy for granted!," she added.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan also chimed in on the matter, telling host Pat Kenny on Newstalk FM Radio: "It’s reprehensible: you shouldn’t be outside someone’s house."

According to the Irish Twitter account Ireland Against Fascism, an account that publicly comments and prides itself on exposing fascism and racism in Ireland, claimed that protestors allegedly called Varadkar a "paedophile" in what they allege is motivated by homophobia.

Fairy Cake Carey & Co brought some homophobia & accusations of a scurrilous nature to Leo Varadker's house today. The Tánaiste wasn't at home at the time.

However you may feel about Varadkar, homophobia is never acceptable nor calling someone a paedophile because they are gay. pic.twitter.com/iu3OrZTrnx — Ireland against Fascism (@IrlagainstFash) September 19, 2021

Leo Varadkar has yet to publicly comment on the event.

The event echoes a similar incident from a few weeks ago when gardaí attended the scene of an anti-vaccination protest outside the home of his successor as Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly in a rural area of north County Wicklow.