13/09/2021

13/09/2021

WATCH: Conor McGregor throws drink at music awards show

Mary McFadden

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

MMA fighter Conor McGregor is trending on social media after an altercation at the Video Music Awards (VMAs) last night. 

In multiple videos circulating online, McGregor is seen on the red carpet at the VMAs before throwing his drink. 

The famous fighter reportedly attended the event to present an award. 

It's believed American rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, was the intended target, however the reason for the altercation hasn't been confirmed. 

Both McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were asked about the incident, with neither acknowledging anything had happened. 

People online were quick to react:

