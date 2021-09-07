National News: Terrible tragedy as Gardaí discover three bodies with gunshot wounds at a residence in Kerry

Search

08/09/2021

Longford Leader reporter

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí in Listowel are currently at the scene of an incident at a domestic residence in North County Kerry, this evening, Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Gardaí attended a scene and located the body of a female (60s) and a male (20s) inside the dwelling.

The body of a male (60s) was discovered outside at the rear of the dwelling.

All three bodies have gunshot wounds. 

A firearm has been recovered at the scene.

The State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted. 

The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing.

An Garda Síochána are not looking for any other person in relation to this incident, at this time.

Angelina Carberry

Angelina Carberry who has been awarded the prestigious 'Ceoltóir na Bliana' at the TG4 Gradam Ceoil, which will be broadcast on TG4 on October 31 at 9.30pm Picture: Maurice Gunning

Longford trad star wins top TG4 award

