National News: Terrible tragedy as Gardaí discover three bodies with gunshot wounds at a residence in Kerry
Gardaí in Listowel are currently at the scene of an incident at a domestic residence in North County Kerry, this evening, Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Gardaí attended a scene and located the body of a female (60s) and a male (20s) inside the dwelling.
The body of a male (60s) was discovered outside at the rear of the dwelling.
All three bodies have gunshot wounds.
A firearm has been recovered at the scene.
The State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted.
The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing.
An Garda Síochána are not looking for any other person in relation to this incident, at this time.
Longford-Westmeath TD says "more questions" still to be answered over Zappone special envoy controversy
Longford-Westmeath Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke has said Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney's appearance before the Committee on Foreign Affairs this morning has raised "more questions than it answered".
