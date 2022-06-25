PICTURES | GAA President visits Longford to perform official opening of Ardagh Moydow's new top class facilities

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Uachtarán CLG, Larry McCarthy visited Longford on Thursday, June 16 officially opened Ardagh Moydow GAA Club's impressive new clubhouse and redeveloped facilities at Keenan Park. Leinster GAA Chairperson Pat Teehan, Longford GAA Chairperson Albert Cooney, Deputy Joe Flaherty and Senator Micheál Carrigy were also in attendance for the special occasion.
The event was an acknowledgement of the contribution of all those who have supported the redevelopment of Keenan Park over the past two years in very difficult times. Longford Leader photographer Syl Healy was on hand to capture this lovely gallery of photos from the event. We hope you enjoy them and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
