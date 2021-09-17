GALLERY | Action-packed supercar spectacle Cannonball will roar into Longford on Sunday

Cannonball, the action-packed supercar spectacle, blasted off with a mighty roar this morning, Friday, September 17 at 10.30am from Malahide Castle to blaze a trail from coast to coast with proceeds to the HOPE Foundation.

There was heady excitement and a feeling of optimism at the startline as the event sector finally starts to get back on its feet after being the one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.

The run will go through parts of county Longford on Sunday. Participants leave Galway at 10:30am and head for Athlone then pass through Ballymahon, Edgeworthswown and Granard before heading off on the R194 towards Ballymachugh, Ballyjamesduff and a lunch stop in Virginia.

Top mark cars included, not one but two spectacular Ford GTs for the first time in Ireland.- a stunning Ford GT Carbon Series and a magnificent Ford GT Heritage Series with the famous Gulf Livery. The Ferrari Pista Piloti also took a starring role as well as the 3 Lamborghini Aventador SVJs.

Cannonball, fuelled by milesPlus from Circle K, also features firm favourites McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce and Bentley.

Newly crowned Miss Ireland Pamela Uba did the honours this year and dropped the famous chequered flag before they set off on their epic road trip around Ireland.

The event has already raised €1,150,000 for Irish charities and, this year, the official charity of Cannonball will be The HOPE Foundation, an Irish Charity doing incredible work with the street children of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) in India.

HOPE funds and operates over 60 projects including 11 child protection homes, a hospital, an ambulance, counselling, food and nutrition, education, healthcare and the restoration of childhoods to children.

Cannonball Ireland are appealing to spectators and fans of the event to donate online on the HOPE website where there is a dedicated Cannonball page.

Cannonball is blazing a trail from Malahide to Cork and then taking in Kerry, Clare, Galway, Westmeath, Longford, Meath, Cavan, Louth and finishes at the Titanic Quarter in Belfast.

Cannonball is fully compliant with government Covid-19 guidelines and is an outdoor event.

Any car enthusiasts and Cannonball fans wishing to come out to see the cars on the route are asked to please adhere to the advice of the Cannonball Covid-19 marshals and maintain social distancing.

The cars will not be stopping in towns this year to avoid gatherings but details of safe viewing points to see the spectacular sight of some of the finest cars on the planet will be posted on the Cannonball Ireland website and social media channels throughout the weekend.

Cannonball was founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon twelve years ago and now the event is the largest organised road trip in Europe. As the main sponsor of the Cannonball Road Trip, milesPLUS, Circle K’s next generation fuel is designed to deliver a superior driving experience.

Cannonball is also sponsored by Manhattan Popcorn, BRÚ Brewery, AP Haslam All Cables, Grafton Barber, Majestic Ireland, HONE, Karl Goodwin Motors and AB Signs