WATCH: Gardaí 'lift spirits' as they take on TikTok dance challenge

Gardaí from around Ireland have sought to 'raise a smile' by taking on the famous Jerusalema dance challenge popularised on TikTok.

We have stepped up to the Swiss police @fedpolCH #JerusalemaChallenge. Gardaí across Ireland answered the call to give the public we serve a lift in these challenging times. #StayTogether #homeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/sbLdkk54hB — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 2, 2021

Gardaí posted the video to social media on Tuesday saying they had responded to the challenge of the Swiss police who posted an earlier version of the dance.

The Garda clip shows units from around Ireland performing the famous routine. The post said: "Thank you for watching. We hope it brought a smile in these dark times."

Watch the clip above.