WATCH: Gardai issue warning and advice to cyclists ahead of peak bike theft months
Gardaí are warning of an expected surge in the thefts of bikes over the summer months.
An analysis of crime statistics shows that most bicycles are stolen during July, August, September and October every year.
An Garda Síochána have released a short video with advice on securing your bicycle. Watch below:
