Spring has sprung: Newtowncashel ewe gives birth to four beautiful lambs

Orew the ewe with her four beautiful babies

You know spring is well and truly in the air when you see lambs in the fields and daffodils along the roadsides.

And for one Newtowncashel farm, there was that little bit extra as their ewe, Oreo gave birth to four beautiful lambs.

The four lambs were born yesterday morning (Thursday) and haven't been named yet.

Thanks to Lucy Casey for sending in the photographs.