11 Apr 2022

Positive news for Midland Motor Club and Longford rally enthusiasts

Winners of round 2 of the Irish Forestry Rally Championship from Carrick on Suir on Sunday, Patrick and Stephen O'Brien in their Skoda Fabia

Longford Leader reporter

11 Apr 2022 2:20 PM

sport@longfordleader.ie

Midland Motor Club are delighted to announce the running of a forestry rally this May 2022. The rally is round 3 of the Irish Forestry Rally Championship and round 3 of the Motorsport Ireland Junior rally series 2022. 

The event will run out of the Mayflower Hall in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

The last rally run by the club was the 2019 Longford multi stages rally and the club missed out in 2021 due to Covid-19 so there is great anticipation among the rally fraternity to have a major motorsport event back in the region.

Midland Motor Club are based in Longford, Roscommon and Leitrim and run many events from autocross to night navigation trials, autotests to special stages rallies.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 22 and the service area for the event will be at the Lough Allen Hotel in Drumshanbo, Leitrim.

The rally itself will consist of 8 stages with a total 55 kilometres through forestry land owned by Coillte passing through counties Leitrim and Roscommon.

Preparations are well under way in order to run a safe and enjoyable event. Regulations for the event will be available next week.   

