Driver ends up in court after one of the longest loads ever seen on roads

Gardaí stopped this lorry in the Carlow area heading for Galway.

The vehicle was carrying a load of large straw bales on an extended flatbed trailer - however the whole rig measured over 23 metres.

Gardaí said: "This well exceeded the legal limit."

The driver was instructed to park up the lorry until the load was adjusted.

The driver is also expected to appear in court charged under the Road Traffic Act.