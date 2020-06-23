Longford Leader Motoring: Audi to lift lid on 202 sales event

Audi Athlone has announced details of the Audi ‘Moving Forward’ 202 sales event, offering monthly payments starting from just €299.

The Audi dealership is beginning to move forward and return to normality, the sales event took place on Monday (June 15) and will provide customers with what it describes as “incredibly competitive” finance offerings.

An integral element of the event is to demonstrate the latest 202 model range while reassuring visitors that the new social distancing etiquette and procedures are fully operational.

Michael Moore, Dealer Principal, Audi Athlone commented: “Our dealership is operating seamlessly and our staff have been ensuring the safety of customers and staff as the top priority.

“This very much remains the case and, as we are delighted to announce very competitive finance deals of our 202 range and welcome customers into dealerships, we want to reassure everyone that implementing the HSE guidelines and measures remain of the utmost importance.”