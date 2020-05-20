Gardaí catch five motorists speeding through small village

Gardaí have caught five motorists speeding through just one Irish village.

The roads may be quieter due to Covid-19 but Gardaí are urging people to slow down please.

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected five motorists at Rathcoffey village exceeding the speed limit.

One driver was doing 86km/h in a 50km/h zone.