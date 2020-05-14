Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy welcomes expansion and modernisation of electric vehicle charging network

Senator Micheál Carrigy has welcomed the investment and regulatory decisions by Government which are supporting a significant expansion and modernisation of the electric vehicle charging network over the next few years.

€10 million has been committed from the Climate Action Fund to promote the charging network and this has leveraged another €10 million investment from ESB. This intervention alone will result in:

90 additional high power chargers (150kW), each capable of charging two vehicles

52 additional fast chargers (50kW), which may replace existing 22 kW standard chargers

264 replacement standard chargers (22kW) to more modern technology and with each consisting of two charge point

Since the delivery stage of the project commenced last October 2019, 141 22kW chargers, each with two charge points, have been replaced bringing the total number of these chargers nationally to 282.

There are four charge points available in Longford, with two new 22kW charger replacements since October 2019. In both Roscommon and Westmeath there are also four charge points available, with two new 22kW charger replacements since October 2019.

In Leitrim there are two charge points available, with one new 22kW charger replacement since October 2019. There are six charge points available in Cavan, with three new 22kW charger replacements since October 2019.

In addition, the first two multi charger sites have been delivered, one each in Galway (M6) and Kildare (M9). A number of other multi charger sites are at planning and design stage and their locations will be announced in due course.

In addition, the programme to upgrade 50 22kW chargers to 50kW chargers has commenced, with installations in Dublin, Cavan, and Meath and once construction activities reconvene, a number of other sites will begin in Galway, Kerry, Louth, Sligo and Westmeath.

An interactive map showing ESB charger locations can be found at www.esb.ie/ecars.

Since September 2019, the Public Charge Point Scheme has been in place to provide funding to local authorities for the development of on-street public chargers.

The primary focus of this scheme is to provide support for the installation of infrastructure which will facilitate owners of EVs, who do not have access to a private parking space but rely on parking their vehicles on public streets, to charge their EVs near their homes.

Home charging is the most cost-effective method of charging, followed by on-street public charging and then destination charging. Charging while at home accounts for around 80% of electric vehicle charging in Ireland and it is best practice, internationally, to promote home charging as the most common and cheapest form of charging. Combined with a public charging network, Ireland’s home charging network will help sustain and service the growth in electric vehicle numbers.