Young girl killed in tragic midlands road accident

A teenage girl has died following a road incident in county Offaly yesterday evening, Friday, March 20.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision involving a jeep and a pedestrian that occurred on the R436 Clara to Ballycumber road in the Erry area of Clara at approximately 7:30pm.

The pedestrian, a young girl in her mid teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who travelled in the area and may have dash cam footage, to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.