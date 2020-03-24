All-new Captur takes top spot in its segment

Renault Group Ireland has enjoyed a positive February, finishing the month on the podium in third position.

The Group is also in third place in the market year-to-date with 9.4% market share.

-All-New Captur stormed into first position in the competitive compact SUV segment for February;



-All-New Clio remained number one in its class year-to-date and the best-selling petrol car in Ireland;

n Renault’s LCV range came in at number three on the podium for February and year-to-date;

-New Trafic was the best-selling van in Ireland last month and finished first place in the medium-sized van segment year-to-date;



-New Master is the number two large van in Ireland year-to-date.

March will see the arrival of New ZOE which is the best-selling electric vehicle in Europe, and the most affordable electric car in Ireland at €26,990 RRP with 395km range, saving customers a minimum of €9,000 versus other long-range electric cars.

Renault continues its Renault Carbon Rewards 201 offer for March with €3,500 savings guaranteed for customers who choose a cleaner, lower emissions car.

With this unmissable offer ending March 31 2020, customers are guaranteed savings of €3,500 on new cars, including All-New Clio, All-New Captur and New ZOE with €1,000 Carbon Cashback and 2.01% APR (saving customers €2,500 on interest payments compared to high street banks).