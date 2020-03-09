ŠKODA adds further momentum with new PHEV

At a glance the iV may seem indistinguishable from any other new SUPERB; however, the SUPERB iV conceals an electric motor with a power output of 85 kW (115 bhp), capable of travelling up to 62 km on pure electric power as confirmed in the WLTP test cycle.

In E-mode, the SUPERB iV becomes a zero-emission vehicle – perfect for short daily commutes.

The SUPERB iV’s also possesses a 1.4 TSI petrol engine, delivering 115 kW (156 bhp). Combined, the new hybrid drive system boasts up to 930 km of range without refuelling.

Apart from some subtle exterior changes, the main differences to the SUPERB iV are technological. The SUPERB iV, like all hybrid arrangements, has two power sources. When both power units are working simultaneously, the SUPERB iV has a combined power output of 160 kW (218 bhp).

The electric motor acts as an additional boost, providing dynamic driving performance and a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time of just 7.7 seconds. Driving Mode Select is another innovation fitted to the SUPERB iV as standard and permits the driver to alter the vehicles driving characteristics and comfort settings by varying the steering, transmission and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC).

In addition to Sport mode, drivers can also select E-mode and Hybrid mode. In E-mode, the SUPERB iV is powered entirely by the electric motor. It can travel almost silently and accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in 5.0 seconds.

For safety, an E-noise sound generator creates a unique sound to alert pedestrians and cyclists. In Hybrid mode, both power units work together, and their interplay is automatically controlled electronically. This delivers combined consumption of 1.5 l of petrol per 100 km and 14.0 to 14.5 kWh per 100 km, which corresponds to CO2 emissions of 33 to 35 g/km. Annual road tax is €170.

A lithium-ion battery is built into the chassis floor in front of the rear axle of the SUPERB iV. It stores the power required for electric drive and also powers the Climatronic air-conditioning system and heating, that can be programmed remotely using the ŠKODA Connect mobile app.

The SUPERB iV can be charged in four different ways. It can be fully charged in about three and a half hours using the Mode 3 charging cable and a wall box with a charging output of 3.6 kW. Using the Mode 2 cable together with a standard household three pin plug socket, it is possible to charge the battery in approximately five hours. While in motion, the SUPERB iV can charge its battery or maintain the battery level using regenerative braking and also power from the petrol engine.

The SUPERB iV is offered in Liftback (saloon) and Combi (estate) across four specification levels Ambition, Style, SportLine and L&K. Compared to the standard SUPERB, the iV is supplied with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), as well as the most modern MIB infotainment systems coupled to digital dashboard displays. Prices start from €41,850 (excluding delivery charges and inclusive of government grants).

The popularity of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles is evident with sales doubling in Ireland in the past two years to 11,540 vehicles in 2019.

ŠKODA Ireland has advised customers to place their orders early to avoid disappointment, as availability will be limited to 250 units in 2020.

Pricing: ŠKODA Superb iV* Includes €5,000 SEAI Grant and €2,500 VRT Relief