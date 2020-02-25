All-new Renault Clio is Ireland’s favourite small car

The recently launched All-New Renault Clio has stormed in as Ireland’s favourite small car in January, taking first place on the podium in the critical first month of the busy 201 registration period.

The fifth-generation model is in fifth place in the overall new passenger car market for January and is the best-selling petrol car in Ireland.

The all-new Renault Clio is now available at dealerships from €17,195.

Renault Group finished the month with a fantastic 9.7% share, nearly one in 10 customers choosing a Renault Group vehicle.

Renault continues its Renault Carbon Rewards 201 offer for February at Joe Mallon Motors with €3,500 savings guaranteed for customers who choose a cleaner, lower emissions car.

With this unmissable offer, customers are guaranteed savings of €3,500 on new cars, including All-New Clio, with €1,000 Carbon Cashback and 2.01% APR (saving customers €2,500 on interest payments compared to high street banks).

Patrick Magee, country operations director, Renault Ireland, said, “We are thrilled that Renault’s All-New Clio has stormed in at number one in its class and fifth place in the overall best-sellers list for January.

“Whether customers fell for the powerful and efficient TCe100 petrol engine, the premium finish of the new interior, or the state of the art EASY LINK multimedia and navigation system,

"All-New Clio has grabbed the attention of Irish car buyers and has helped Renault Group to a strong 9.7% market share. With the recent arrival of All-New Captur and New ZOE electric car arriving in March, we hope to continue this success as we move further into 2020.”