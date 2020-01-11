Disqualified driver tests positive for two different drugs in midlands

A driver in the midlands will be making a court appearance after being found braking a raft of road traffic laws on Friday evening.

An Offaly Roads Policing Unit stopped a speeding driver around Tullamore town.

Gardai found the driver was currently disqualified.

They also failed a roadside drugs tests for cannabis and cocaine.

Gardai said a court date will follow.

Also see: Ballymahon students win an award at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition