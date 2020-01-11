Disqualified driver tests positive for two different drugs in midlands
A driver in the midlands will be making a court appearance after being found braking a raft of road traffic laws on Friday evening.
An Offaly Roads Policing Unit stopped a speeding driver around Tullamore town.
Gardai found the driver was currently disqualified.
They also failed a roadside drugs tests for cannabis and cocaine.
Gardai said a court date will follow.
