All new ŠKODA Octavia is more spacious and connected

The all new OCTAVIA delights with an emotive design and innovative technologies.

Even better, more spacious, safer, more connected and more emotive than ever: with the launch of the fourth generation of its bestseller, ŠKODA has reached new dimensions.

The heart and engine of the ŠKODA brand is longer and wider than its predecessor, has an even larger boot and is even more emotive thanks to the new ŠKODA design language.

The new interior concept combines an excellent amount of space and outstanding functionality with high-quality materials and clever details. Innovative connectivity and new assistance systems raise comfort and safety to an even higher level.

Sixty years after production of the OCTAVIA started in 1959, ŠKODA is now unveiling the best model yet since its re-launch in 1996. The fourth-generation OCTAVIA will continue to be the brand’s heart and engine as well as its top volume model.

With more than 6.5 million units produced, it is the bestselling ŠKODA ever and has been a real icon for many years, both in its Czech home country as well as in numerous other markets around the world.

The reasons for this are obvious: it features a modern design and modern technology, it is efficient, extremely practical and high-quality; it offers exceptional amounts of space and superior value for money.

The new OCTAVIA has grown further and, thanks to new proportions and the latest developments in ŠKODA’s design language, is even more emotive and dynamic than its successful predecessor.

At a length of 4,689 mm, the hatchback is 19 mm and the COMBI 22 mm longer than the third-generation model. Its width has increased by 15 mm.

The COMBI’s boot capacity, which is the largest in the segment, has increased by 30 l to 640 l. The hatchback has a capacity of 600 l – 10l more than the previous generation.

The new front apron and the razor-sharp, narrower, new headlights are a visual delight and feature LED technology for low beam, high beam and daytime running lights as standard. The tail lights, brake lights and fog lights make use of LED technology as well.

The newly designed, shallow roof rails emphasise the elongated silhouette of the OCTAVIA COMBI, while the hatchback looks almost like a coupé. Alloy wheels measuring up to 19 inches lend all of the model variants a powerful appearance. Crystal

Black, Lava Blue and Titanium Blue have been newly added to the range of paint finishes; a Chrome and a Dynamic package are optional extras.

In the newly designed interior, the OCTAVIA offers a new two-spoke steering wheel, which can be heated as an option and – if ordered as a multifunction variant – comes with new control buttons and knurled scroll wheels, allowing drivers to operate a total of 14 different functions without removing their hands.

The dashboard, which has also been redesigned, is modular and has been arranged in different levels, featuring a large, free-standing central display. The centre console is elegant, uncluttered and adorned with chrome details – as are the new door trims and handles.

New and soft-touch materials lend the interior a premium look, while the new LED ambient lighting provides a special visual touch for the front doors and dashboard by indirectly illuminating them in a choice of ten different colours – even in a variety of colours if desired. Coordinated lighting scenarios can also be selected.

The Octavia, which features many more new additions, will be available in Ireland from July 2020. Prices and specifications will be available closer to the time.