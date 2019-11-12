Longford Leader Motoring: Peugeot 508 plug-in hybrid range on route

The new PEUGEOT 508 HYBRID range has passed stringent certification tests under the new WLTP protocol with impressive results.

Achieving 29g CO₂/km (1,3L /100km) and 54 km in 100% electric mode for the 508 fastback and 30g CO₂/km (1,3L /100km) and 52 km in 100% electric mode for the SW estate, under Ireland’s Budget 2020 announcements, the range will therefore qualify for the newly calculated grant thresholds now applicable; under new rules, plug-in hybrids must now emit less than 50g/km CO2 and travel more than 50km in all-electric mode to qualify for the €5,000 SEAI grant and €2,500 VRT relief.

The new 508 HYBRID range will go on sale in Ireland from December when prices and specifications are announced, with first units arriving in early 2020.

The new PEUGEOT 508 HYBRID and 508 SW HYBRID combine a 180bhp (132kW) PureTech petrol engine with a 110bhp (80kW) electric motor for a maximum combined power of 225bhp (165kW).

The battery offers a capacity of 11.8kWh and recharging takes less than 1h45 with a Wallbox (optional 6.6 kW charger, 32A).

Built on PEUGEOT’s EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform),

uncompromisingly, spaciousness is maintained, and the boot volumes are identical to the combustion versions (487L for PEUGEOT 508 and 530L for PEUGEOT 508 SW).

New driving modes are on offer: a Zero Emission 100% electric mode; an exhilarating Sport mode; a Hybrid mode; a Comfort mode, combining the Hybrid mode with the comfort of the controlled suspension.

With the introduction of the PEUGEOT 508 HYBRID and 508 SW HYBRID, PEUGEOT’s primary aim was to successfully deliver ownership and running costs, dependant on local taxes, equivalent to that of a traditional BlueHDi diesel 130bhp EAT8 8-speed automatic engine.

For business to business company use, this cost is calculated based on 30,000 km per year with a driving rate of 65% in hybrid mode and 35% in 100% electric.

For private individuals, the calculation is based on an assumption of 15,000 km per year with a 50/50 split between hybrid and 100% electric driving.

Available in Allure (level 3), Allure Business, GT Line (level 4) and a top of the range GT trim, the PEUGEOT 508 HYBRID and 508 SW HYBRID form a full range of plug-in hybrid engines alongside the PEUGEOT 3008 HYBRID and 3008 HYBRID4 from early 2020.

Des Cannon, Managing Director at Gowan Distributors, PEUGEOT Importer in Ireland, said,“PEUGEOT is rapidly embracing an electric future. The all-new 508 HYBRID and 508 SW HYBRID will join our growing line-up of plug-in electric hybrid and fully electric models, including the soon-to-arrive and all-new 3008 SUV GT HYBRID4, the e-208 and e-2008 SUV.

“This is an exciting time for PEUGEOT as the brand works to fulfil its philosophy of ‘choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain’ where customers can choose between conventional petrol and diesel models as well as electrified variants. By 2023, 100% of the PEUGEOT range will be electrified.” he concluded.