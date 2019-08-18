New car buyers deliver three best-sellers for Nissan

Nissan’s status as one of the most popular car brands in Ireland has been clearly underlined after the first seven months of the year with no less than three Nissan models now established as the best-sellers in the country.

Nissan Qashqai

Demand for the Nissan Qashqai continues to be exceptional and it remains

Ireland’s best-selling crossover of all time with an impressive 3,590 new car

buyers taking delivery of the car up to the end of July.

The Nissan Qashqai is currently the best-selling car in counties Dublin, Louth, Clare, Limerick and Cavan with new car-buyers attracted by its reputation as an all-rounder which offers the best design, spec and value on the market.

Nissan LEAF

The sale of electric vehicles in Ireland are up 195% on last year with 2,689 units sold so far this year.

The Nissan LEAF is the undisputed leader in this segment and its number one status has been achieved by the sale of 944 units, which represents a 67% increase in sales for the zero emissions vehicle.

Nissan Micra

The Nissan Micra continues to be one of the most popular choices of car models among new car buyers in Ireland.

It is the best-selling petrol car up to the end of July with the 2,320 units sold delivering a 13% increase in sales.

“We are delighted that Nissan continues to be the car of choice for new car buyers. Nissan continues to pioneer the way with intelligent driving technologies which are transforming the way that drivers interact with their car.

“The Nissan Qashqai, Nissan LEAF and Nissan Micra have all proven to be real winners, increasing safety, control and comfort for drivers,” said James McCarthy, CEO of Nissan Ireland.