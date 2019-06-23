Breaking | Gardaí warn Cavan and Donegal fans to expect delays leaving Clones as due to ongoing incident N54 is closed

Cavan and Donegal fans heading home from Clones from today's Ulster Final can expect delays.

Due to an ongoing incident at Wattlebridge the main Clones to Cavan Road, the N54, for match traffic after the Ulster Final is closed.

Traffic is asked to use the Scotshouse Road or Newbliss Road to travel to Cavan.

The road to Newtownbutler from Clones is open and will facilitate traffic heading to Donegal.

Gardaí said, "Sorry for any inconvenience caused but this situation is beyond our control."