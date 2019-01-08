Longford Leader Motoring: New Peugeot Rifter available to preview now

Peugeot has released prices and specification for the rugged new Rifter.

Equipped with the unique Peugeot i-Cockpit interior, it features high levels of safety and comfort equipment and new-generation petrol and diesel engines.

Available in two lengths, with five or seven seats, dealer demonstrator models have just landed to preview during the Peugeot Drivetime event, with customer orders now open.

Retailing in Ireland from €23,540, plus delivery related charges, for the Active 1.5 BlueHDi 75bhp level 5 seat version, the new Rifter comes with a five year extended warranty as standard.

Colin Sheridan, Sales and Marketing Director at Gowan Distributors said: “The new Rifter is a replacement to the Partner Tepee MPV, which has historically proven highly popular amongst both our mobility customers and taxi drivers who avail of the WAV grant (Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Grant).

“Undoubtedly, these existing customers will be very satisfied with our new stylish replacement, which is now available with a choice of both petrol and diesel engines, with 5 or 7 seats, up to 19 driver aids and a wide range of new options.”

He continued: “Furthermore, given its desirable SUV look, its large rear tailgate opening with separate opening window, numerous strorage areas, sliding side doors for ease of access and the option of 5-seats or 7 seats, three of which take full size child seats in row 2, we are sure to attract new customers seeking an excellent value-for-money, family car. Indeed, the long version offers ample seating room for 7 adults and a loading capacity of up to 4,000 litres when the third row seats are removed, or folded flat with the Magic Flat command, trim dependent.”

Built on Peugeot’s efficient, new EMP2 platform, the new PEUGEOT Rifter will be available with a choice of three trims: Active, Allure and GT Line.

Two petrol engines and four diesel engines will be available: a 1.2 PureTech petrol 110bhp S&S 6-speed; a 1.2 PureTech petrol 130bhp automatic 8-speed S&S (April 2019); a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 75bhp 5-speed; a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 100bhp 5-Speed; a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 130bhp 6-Speed S&S; a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 130bhp automatic 8-Speed S&S.