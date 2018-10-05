Longford motorists urged to be vigilant to probable traffic delays on county final day

Gardaí are advising motorists to be aware of likely traffic holds-ups in Longford town on Sunday afternoon as Mullinalaghta and Abbeylara contest this year's Peter Hanley Motors Longford Senior Championship Football final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

A crowd of upwards of 3,000 are expected to file through the turnstiles of Longford GAA headquarters on Sunday afternoon as the county town gets set to host the centrepiece to this season's club championship campaign.

A spokesperson for Longford Gardaí said while there will be no diversions in place, road users are being asked to be cognisant to likely traffic delays from shortly after lunchtime and again at the conclusion of proceedings from around 5:30pm onwards.