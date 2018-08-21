Is there a 'Leading Light' in your community?

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) today called for nominations in the annual ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ awards. Now in its eleventh year, these awards recognise and honour the contribution made by people and organisations nationwide in reducing deaths and serious injuries on Irish roads. The RSA is asking communities all over Ireland to once again nominate their ‘Leading Light’ in road safety – whether that be a group or an individual who campaigns, educates and is committed to improving road safety in their community.

Announcing the call for entries, Ms Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority said: “We are delighted to bring the ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ awards into their eleventh year. Each year we call on the people of Ireland to recognise the ordinary people in their community that are doing extraordinary work to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads.”

“These awards aim to acknowledge the remarkable contributions made by volunteers, teachers, students, businesses, journalists and community groups in making the roads safer for all. If you know someone who is a hero for road safety in your community, or if you are one of those people, enter this year’s ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ awards so we can celebrate the great work being done across the country.”

Nominations can be submitted online at rsa.ie and anyone submitting a nomination is encouraged to include background information, such as photos, videos or other supporting documents.

Moyagh Murdock, CEO of the Road Safety Authority, commented: “The Leading Lights in Road Safety awards are a wonderful opportunity to recognise the great work being done in road safety. Submitting a nomination couldn’t be easier – just go to rsa.ie and tell us all about the project that you think should be considered for an award. There are great stories to be told about the work being done across Ireland on road safety so we would encourage those submitting nominations to make sure they include lots of information for the judges to consider.”

Entries will be accepted in each of the following categories:

• Road Safety Officer of the Year

• Education - Pre-primary, Primary, Secondary, Special, Third Level/Further and Community Education

• Public Sector

• Emergency Services

• Local Media

• National Media

• Business

• Future Award

• Approved Driving Instructor (ADI) of the Year

• CPC Trainer of the Year

• CPC Training Organisation of the Year

The winners in each of these categories will go forward and be in with a chance of becoming the winner of the Supreme Award for 2018.

The 2017 Supreme Award winner was Richard Alcorn who survived a road traffic collision in 2006 and now gives his time freely to delivering road safety messages to young adults. Last year a total of 25 individuals and organisations were honoured for their commitment and dedication to road safety, including awards presented to educational institutions in Dublin, Sligo, Meath and Tipperary, as well as to organisations such as Dublin Bus and to the Gardaí based in Schull, Co. Cork.

Nominations are now open and more information on how to enter your nomination in the ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ Awards is available on rsa.ie . The closing date for entries is Friday 26 October 2018.

The judging panel for the ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety will be announced shortly and the winners of each category will be announced at the awards ceremony in Croke Park on Wednesday, 12 December 2018.

Further details on the Leading Lights Awards can be found at: www.rsa.ie/en/RSA/Road-Safety/Education/Leading-Lights/