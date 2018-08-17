Roadworks in Longford town to facilitate footpaths upgrade and under-grounding of cables on N63 Killashee Street

Longford County Council has advised road users to be aware of Roadworks on the N63 Killashee Street, Longford town.

Works will commence on Monday August 20 2018 and are scheduled to continue for 4 weeks. Works will take place at night, from 7pm to 7am.

The Road will remain open with traffic management in place. If required any road closure and diversions will be clearly signposted.

In the interest of Road Safety you are requested to please heed all signs.