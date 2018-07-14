Longford Leader Motoring: Peugeot 5008 takes top spot

The new PEUGEOT 5008 has taken the top spot in the large 7-seat SUV segment for the first six months of 2018.

Big brother to the multi-award-winning PEUGEOT 3008 SUV, Irish Car of the Year 2018, the stylish new 5008 has taken a whopping 14% of the D-SUV year to date.

The sophisticated new PEUGEOT 5008 SUV features three rows of seats and the PEUGEOT iCockpit combining a compact steering wheel, touchscreen and digital instrumentation across the range for maximum control and safety.

Voted number one by the Irish Times, in the Top 100 Best Cars for 2018, it retails in Ireland from €29,345 plus delivery related charges.

Colin Sheridan, Sales and Marketing Director at Gowan Distributors Limited, PEUGEOT Importers in Ireland said, “The new PEUGEOT 5008 SUV has been a huge sales success in Europe since launch.

That performance has been replicated in Ireland since initial stock arrived in late 2017, right through the first six months of this year, during which we’ve gained many conquest customers to the brand; over 80% of 5008 customers are new to us."

He continued: “Indeed, together with the continued success of the 2008 SUV and 3008 SUV, our passenger car market share jumped by +53% June year to date, in a market that has seen a slight decline.

With strong forward orders for the all-important July 182-registration plate, we look forward to the second half of 2018 with confidence.”

Housing 3 matching, separate, folding and tilting seats in the second row and 2 removable, separate, folding seats in the third row, each seat in the second row features three-point Isofix child seat anchor points. In just one movement, second-row side seats tilt and slide forward to access the third row.

The third row seats are easily removable (11kg), thanks to a single control. This makes for a huge boot capacity, with up to 1,060 litres in 5-seat configuration.

With a choice of five trim levels, to include Access, Active, Allure, GT Line and GT versions, standard features across the range include the revolutionary Peugeot iCockpit interior, multifunction steering wheel, bluetooth, USB and 12V sockets, ESP, 6 airbags to include curtain airbags along all three rows, child safety locks, semi-automatic air conditioning, cruise control with speed limiter, speed limit information with intelligent speed adaptation, driver attention alert and lane departure warning.

A wide range of both petrol and diesel engines is available, mated to both manual and automatic transmissions.