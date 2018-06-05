Longford motorists urged to maintain extra vigilance during silage season

With the silage season almost in full swing, the dairy farmer organisation, ICMSA has appealed for all rural road users to be aware and concentrate over the next six weeks or so.

Denis Drennan, Chairperson of ICMSA’s Farm & Rural Affairs Committee said that over that period there will be a very significant increase in the number of tractors and other farm machines on rural roads.

He said it was incumbent on all roads users - whether farmers, contractors, car users, cyclists or pedestrians - to take additional precautions to ensure that silage can be harvested safely and without any accidents on roads.

Mr Drennan noted that agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years and particularly on narrow rural roads, it is critical that all road users take extra care and ‘expect the unexpected’ over the next six weeks.