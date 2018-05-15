Lifting the lid on the all new Audi RS 5 Sportback: Stirring design, usability and superior performance

Audi Sport has unveiled the all new Audi RS 5 Sportback, the latest high-performance model that combines superior design and unparalleled performance.

The RS 5 Sportback made its world debut at the New York International Auto Show where it revealed its stirring design, everyday usability with superior performance.

The exterior design of the new RS 5 Sportback combines stirring curves and taut, athletic surfaces.

The longer wheelbase, short overhangs and long, wraparound engine bonnet with power dome all emphasise the dynamism of the model.

At the front, the RS 5 Sportback features a wide, flat single-frame grille, solid air intakes with a honeycomb structure typical of an RS, and a front spoiler with matte aluminium quattro lettering.

An RS-specific diffuser insert and exhaust system with oval tailpipes and fixed spoiler lip give the rear end its sportiness.

The sporty nature of the 5-door, high-performance coupé is emphasised by details such as the RS sport seats with optional honeycomb pattern in fine Nappa leather, and the flat-bottomed RS multifunction sports leather steering wheel.

Highlights

Particular highlights of the RS design package include the contrasting red stitching on the steering wheel and selector lever, the Alcantara knee pads and the red-trimmed seat belts and floor mats featuring the RS logo.

Special RS information displays in the Audi virtual cockpit provide information on tyre pressure, torque and G forces.

The Audi RS 5 Sportback 2.9 TFSI V6 twin turbo engine offers both power and efficiency.

Its maximum torque of 600Nm is deployed throughout a wide speed range from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm.

The two turbochargers of the 2.9 TFSI V6 twin turbo generate up to 1.5 bar of charge pressure, allowing for instant acceleration responses to the movements of the right pedal.

As with all new Audi V6 and V8 engines, the turbochargers are mounted at a 90-degree angle to the cylinder banks, which means that the exhaust side of the cylinder heads is inside, and the intake side is outside.

This layout enables a compact design and short fuel paths with minimal flow loss.

The B-cycle combustion process with central direct injection contributes to the overall efficiency.